Hyderabad: Massive Vaccination drive on Sunday at HiTech city

HiTech city: A huge vaccination drives to be held at Hitex in Madhapur on June 6. Vaccination will be start on 8 am and continue till midnight. Medicover Hospital in collaboration with Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council is conducting the drive.



The vaccination centre will be set up with 200 counters and would cater to around 50,000 people. Only covaxin will be administrated here. People of all age above 18 are eligible for the vaccination.

Booking slot on CoWin is mandatory to get vaccinated and the vaccination would charge Rs1400. The payment can be done on medicoveronline.com, following which slot would be given.