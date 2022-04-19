Hyderabad: MAUD minister to launch slew of development works in Old City today

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation on Tuesday for various development works which have been completed in the southern part of the city under the Hyderabad Parliament constituency.

According to officials, the State government is making special efforts to protect historic monuments built during the Nizam's period for future generations. So far, it has spent Rs. 90.45 crore on the restoration of heritage structures across the Charminar segment.

The official of the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) said the re-construction of Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowki) at Laad Bazar, near Charminar, will cost Rs 30 crore, revamping and rejuvenation of Mir Alam Mandi t Rs 21.90 crore, restoration and development of Sardar Mahal Rs 30 crore. The Mir Alam Mandi, the oldest and biggest vegetable market with over 43 wholesale shops and around 300 vendors doing business, will be renovated with platforms, pathways, sheds, internal roads and many modern facilities to cater to present needs.

The Sardar Mahal, a heritage building built in 1900, will be developed as a cultural space by re-development and revival to maximise the historic, cultural, social and tourist potential of the Charminar area.

KTR will also inaugurate the multimedia musical fountain at Mir Alam Tank along the national highway (Bangalore Highway) near the Zoo Park costing Rs.2.55 crore. The facility is created for the Old City public and also for tourists visiting the zoo. The fountain is 40 meters long; it rises up to 10-12 meters duly synchronising with music, lighting, and formations to create dancing effect. The entire system is integrated with a software. The music system and the show is for 15 minutes with two shows a day in the evening.

The foundation will also be laid for the rehabilitation of sewage network in the Karwan constituency at a cost of Rs 297.30 crore by the Water Board.