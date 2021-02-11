X
Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi profile

Highlights

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi (Corporator TRS Banjara Hills division - 93) D/o Dr. K Keshava Rao Sir (Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha)

Education Background:

B.A LLB degree in journalism. Married to Bobby Reddy Stayed in US for 18 years. While in usa she worked as a research assistant in Duke University North Carolina in cardiology department. One of the 5th largest research Universities.

Returned to India in 2007 gave up her US citizenship to join her father in politics. In 2016 she contested as a corporator from TRS party and won with a huge majority. Ever since worked for the development of Banjara Hills division.

Education Details:

School: Holy Mary School

College: Reddy women's college

Journalism: Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan

LLB: Sultan Ul Loom Law College

