Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi unhappy over piled up garbage

Adarsh Nagar: The pouring complaints on mounts of garbage on the City streets, from both the citizens and legislators, made Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi to take a close look at the poor sanitation in the Khairatabad and Charminar zones.

On Sunday during an inspection, she expressed dissatisfaction over the unattended garbage on the City roads. She directed the GHMC officials to take immediate action to clear it. After inspecting the biometric attendance of workers Vijayalaxmi expressed displeasure to notice only 15 of the total 18 sanitation workers were on duty.

She directed the Medical department to arrange brooms, bleaching powder and other essentials following complaints by the sanitation staff. The Mayor asked officials to clear the piled up garbage at Jiyaguda and to repair the Ramky plant which turned dysfunctional.

She directed Charminar Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat to ensure garbage removal from roads and to maintain cleanliness after inspecting Petlaburz, Shalibanda, Falaknuma and Charminar areas in the Charminar zone. Later, she inspected sanitation works in Begum Bazar, Chintal Basti and Osmangunj in the Khairatabad zone. She also went round the bridge work in Falaknuma. The Mayor called the Khairatabad zonal commissioner, asking him get waste on roads removed.