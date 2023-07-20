  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mayor urges public to stay indoors

Hyderabad: It has been raining continuously for the past 72 hours in Hyderabad. Due to this, many colonies were flooded. Drainages are overflowing in many places. In the wake of heavy rain, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi alerted the GHMC officials

Many colonies in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Borabanda, Kukatpally, Madhapur and Film Nagar were flooded. With this, the Mayor ordered that DRF teams to be made available in the low-lying areas.

The staff were advised to evacuate the dilapidated buildings as there is a risk of collapse and move the occupants to safer places. Similarly, she asked to take steps to prevent accidents from happening where development work is going on in the city.

On the other hand, city dwellers are advised to come out only in case of emergency. The rains have disrupted power supply in many parts of the city. Officials said that for relief programmes under GHMC, contact number 9000113667.

