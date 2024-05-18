Hyderabad: Meet held with Mission Bhagiratha engineers

Hyderabad: Stating that the Mission Bhagiratha engineers were responsible for supplying drinking water and maintenance of the pipelines, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania asked the officials to repair the pipeline leaks or bursts immediately and ensure water supply gets restored on the same day or face action.

Sultania held a state-level meeting with Mission Bhagiratha chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers on Friday at Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief office. Sultania said that Mission Bhagiratha engineers were responsible for supplying drinking water to every village and every house. If the pipelines leak or burst, they should be repaired immediately and water supply restored on the same day. It was also advised to provide a regular supply of drinking water according to the standards every day. In this regard, the Mission Bhagiratha engineers were warned to act responsibly and not be careless. He has directed to the engineers to coordinate with the Panchayat secretaries in carrying out chlorination of the overhead tanks in the villages on a daily basis.

The principal secretary warned that complaints related to drinking water supply should be responded to immediately and resolved, and action would be taken if neglected.

In addition to Mission Bhagiratha supply, the existing village infrastructure such as hand pumps, single phase motors and scheme bores etc. should be repaired from time to time and drinking water has been supplied by using these local sources in emergency situations, he added.