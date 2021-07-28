Hyderabad: Meet on State-level cybercrime review mechanism

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday held an online meeting with officers of the State to review the cybercrime review mechanism.

The department has taken up the ante against growing number of cybercrime in the State.

The meeting was held with its top brass so that they can figure out modern ways of combating cybercrime.

The officers who attended included the police commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda and the Joint Commissioners and DCPs of all zones.