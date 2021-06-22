Hyderabad: Meeting for Bonalu arrangements on June 25

Adashnagar: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said a high- level review meeting will be held on June 25 to discuss the steps to be taken to hold famous State festival of Bonalu. In a statement on Monday, he said that it had been a tradition to hold the festival in Golconda, Secunderabad and Lal Darwaza every year.

The festival, which was not held last year, will be organised on a grand scale in this July and August. The State government has sanctioned Rs. 15 crore for Bonalu.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had wanted the Bonalu festival to be organised in a grand way. The Golconda Bonalu would be held on July 11, Secunderabad Bonalu on July 25 and Lal Darwaza Bonalu on August 1 respectively.