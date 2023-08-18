Live
Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair at Khaja Mansion tomorrow
Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation ‘Deccan Blasters’ is to hold a ‘Mega Job Fair’ at the Khaja Mansion function hall in Masab Tank on August 19. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and search for desired candidates.
The job mela will be held from 8 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community, or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills. Engineer Mannan Khan, founder of Deccan Blasters said, “Several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get jobs. Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 12,000 youth were placed with jobs.”
“The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. Qualification of candidates is minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue,” he said. The entry is free and is supported by RR Charitable Trust. For further details, those interested can contact 8374315052.