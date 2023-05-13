Hyderabad Mega Job Fair on May 17

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising ‘Hyderabad Mega Job Fair’ at Khaja Mansion Function hall in Masab Tank on May 17, Wednesday.

Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates.

The Job mela will be held from 8 am to 2pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair.

Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience.

The interviews will be conducted at the venue. Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and this is the best job mela to get jobs. Entry to the programme is free for the Job mela supported by R R Charitable Trust. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.