Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Hyderabad Mega Job Fair on May 17
A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising ‘Hyderabad Mega Job Fair’ at Khaja Mansion Function hall in Masab Tank on May 17, Wednesday.
Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising ‘Hyderabad Mega Job Fair’ at Khaja Mansion Function hall in Masab Tank on May 17, Wednesday.
Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates.
The Job mela will be held from 8 am to 2pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair.
Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience.
The interviews will be conducted at the venue. Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and this is the best job mela to get jobs. Entry to the programme is free for the Job mela supported by R R Charitable Trust. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.