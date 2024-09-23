Hyderabad: Mega job mela at Begumpet today

Hyderabad: Top companies are expected to participate in the Job Mela being held at Function Villa in Begumpet on Monday, September 23. The job mela also provides work from home jobs.

The Job Mela -2024 Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be held from 7 am to 2 pm at Metro Pillar no 1318 in Begumpet for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills and on-spot offer letters if selected. It is being held by a city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters. Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters said that both freshers and experienced candidates are welcome at the venue, as over 100 companies will be present offering on-the-spot appointment letters for shortlisted candidates.

He said several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get jobs for more details contact 8374315052. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 16,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said.