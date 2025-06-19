Hyderabad: Mega Job Mela on June 21 at Kings Palace, Mehdipatnam 

A large job mela will be held on June 21. The event will run from 8 AM to 1 PM. It will take place at Kings Palace in Mehdipatnam, near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 67. This mela will give many people a chance to find good job opportunities.

The organiser of the mela is Mannan Khan. He is an engineer. He said many different companies will join the job fair. These companies work in important sectors. These include pharmaceuticals, healthcare, IT and IT-enabled services, education, banking, and others.

Some companies will also offer work-from-home jobs. This gives candidates more flexible options.

Anyone who has completed at least their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) can attend the mela. This means the event is open to many job seekers with basic education.

During the mela, companies will conduct preliminary interviews on-site. This helps candidates get quick feedback on their job applications.

Entry to the job mela is free. Interested candidates can attend without paying any fee or registering in advance.

For more details or questions, candidates can call 8374315052. Help and information will be provided over the phone.