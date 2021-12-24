Hyderabad: MEIL builds OT complex in Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has built and donated an operation theatre (OT) complex in Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar, Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 5 crore. This modern OT complex was inaugurated by T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance and Health, on Thursday in the presence of MEIL Directors P Rama Reddy, P Sudha Reddy and P Ravi Reddy.

The 18-room facility was built under company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in an area of 10,000 sq ft. There are eight rooms on the ground floor and 10 on the first floor. First floor houses OTs for surgical, orthopaedic, gynaecology, plastic and eye surgery. Along with these, OTs for two autoclaves, special beds in post-operative and recovery wards were also provided.

"MEIL has been in the forefront of providing relief to patients and their kin through several programmes. It has also donated an Oncology facility at the NIMS and has been feeding the patients and their caretakers at several hospitals," Harish Rao said, adding a word of appreciation for MEIL's Oxygen initiative during the second wave of the pandemic.

Ravi Reddy said that MEIL has always weighed the benefit of the project it undertakes in terms of the benefit to common man. "Our directors, Rama Reddy and Sudha Reddy, oversee our CSR activities," Ravi Reddy informed, adding that OT complex was on par with corporate hospitals. Greenery is provided for the healthy atmosphere for the patients. A lift was provided to shift patients from the ground to the first floor, he said.