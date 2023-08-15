Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrates 77th Independence Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited(HMRL) celebrated the 77th Independence Day with nationalistic fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Tuesday. MD, HMRL Mr NVS Reddy hoisted the national flag and congratulated the staff and their families and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Stating that it is a great moment for everyone to recall the sacrifices made by the legendary leaders who pioneered the freedom movement, the MD urged the staff to rededicate themselves for the development of Hyderabad City, Telangana state and the country. Indicating that expansion of Metro Rail project to the other parts of the city is a high priority for the city’s development, he advised them to work with renewed vigour to speed up the Airport Metro preparatory works and plans for other corridors recently approved by the State Cabinet.