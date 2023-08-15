Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrates 77th Independence Day
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited(HMRL) celebrated the 77th Independence Day with nationalistic fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited(HMRL) celebrated the 77th Independence Day with nationalistic fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura on Tuesday. MD, HMRL Mr NVS Reddy hoisted the national flag and congratulated the staff and their families and conveyed his best wishes to them.
Stating that it is a great moment for everyone to recall the sacrifices made by the legendary leaders who pioneered the freedom movement, the MD urged the staff to rededicate themselves for the development of Hyderabad City, Telangana state and the country. Indicating that expansion of Metro Rail project to the other parts of the city is a high priority for the city’s development, he advised them to work with renewed vigour to speed up the Airport Metro preparatory works and plans for other corridors recently approved by the State Cabinet.