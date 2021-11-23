  • Menu
Hyderabad Metro Rail conducts lucky draw

Highlights

Marking one month of successful Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited organised a customer event on Monday and, prizes were won by metro rail passengers

Hyderabad: Marking one month of successful Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited organised a customer event on Monday and, prizes were won by metro rail passengers.

NVS Reddy Managing Director of HMRL, KVB Reddy MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, Sudhir Chiplunkar COO of L&TMRHL, and others participated. The metro rail passengers won exciting prizes during the lucky draw.

The first prize winner Yerram Rajashekar won a television set, the second and third prize winners including Mounika and PV Srikanth won a washing machine each respectively, while the fourth and fifth prize winners Rajashekhar Reddy and Sree Bindu won a microwave oven each respectively.

Speaking on this occasion, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, "We are happy to note that 'Metro Suvarna Offer 2021' has generated such a great response amongst people. I wish my deepest congratulations to all the lucky winners. Hyderabad Metro Rail is the safest and most convenient travel option, and I encourage people to travel more through Hyderabad Metro Rail."

