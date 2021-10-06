Hyderabad: Metro Rail Old City JAC to intensify protest against govt

Hyderabad: After the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Metro rail works could not be taken up in the Old City and would be delayed for two years, the Metro Rail Old City Joint Action Committee has decided to intensify its protest against the government's decision.

After the Minister clearly said that it will be delayed, debates triggered on social media circles about the promise of Metro from MGBS to Falaknuma.

"People have been waiting for the Metro in Old City for the last 5-6 years. However, the promise just seems to be a political gimmick," said Rahul Reddy, an IT employee and a resident of the Old City.

According to JAC, the construction of metro rail project was started in April 2012, for a total of 71 km, including 6-km in Old City starting from Darulshifa MGBS to Falaknuma, the stretch from JBS to Falaknuma in corridor-II.

Old City Metro Rail JAC convenor ET Narsimha said, "Ever since the project was started, the public representatives are ensuring that the Metro rail will chug in Old City, and the government also gave an assurance even in last year's Assembly sessions for the commencement of the Metro corridor soon. But this year, the statement of the Minister on Monday clearly showed the commitment of government towards the Metro rail in Old City," he added. "Soon, the JAC will be holding a meeting with all political parties and deciding a major demonstration this month. Like earlier, the JAC is ready to agitate for the Metro in Old City," added Narsimha.

K Venkatesh, member of the JAC and Congress leader said that the lack of political will by the area legislators had put the issue in cold storage, and the local activists have also showed pessimism in completion of the stretch.