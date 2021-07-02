Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad metro rail timings extended timings till 9.45 pm from today

Hyderabad metro rail timings extended
x

Hyderabad metro rail timings extended

Highlights

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has extended the timings of the metro train till 9.45 pm from today. The last train of the metro rail service will leave the terminal at 9.45 pm and reach the destination by 2 pm.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has extended the timings of the metro train till 9.45 pm from today. The last train of the metro rail service will leave the terminal at 9.45 pm and reach the destination by 2 pm.

However, there is no change in the starting time of the metro trains. The timings were changed a week after the state government lifted the lockdown in the state.

"The revised timings will be effective from Friday," said L&T metro rail director KVB Reddy. He appealed to the citizens to mandate wearing a mask and maintaining social distance for the safety of the passengers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X