Hyderabad metro rail timings extended timings till 9.45 pm from today

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has extended the timings of the metro train till 9.45 pm from today. The last train of the metro rail service will leave the terminal at 9.45 pm and reach the destination by 2 pm.

However, there is no change in the starting time of the metro trains. The timings were changed a week after the state government lifted the lockdown in the state.

"The revised timings will be effective from Friday," said L&T metro rail director KVB Reddy. He appealed to the citizens to mandate wearing a mask and maintaining social distance for the safety of the passengers.