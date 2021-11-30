Hyderabad: Middlemen play safe as officials scan applications

Hyderabad: Following The Hans India report that fake certificates were being filed to claim benefits under government schemes and officials were gearing up to files cases against the fraudsters, the middlemen, who were filing applications on behalf of applicants, have become extra cautious.



Earlier this month, the officials of MRO office in Rajendranagar found at least 18 fake certificates appended with the applications filed under Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes to claim the monetary benefits. Sensing there could be more such applications, the officials began scrutinising all the applications submitted so far. With this, the middlemen became cautious and stalled their operations for a while paving way for genuine candidates to file the applications pleas with appropriate enclosures to claim the benefit.

"On an average, we receive 7-10 applications a day taking the total count to around 250-300 applications a month. However, the number of applications has now dropped as we are scrutinising the applications closely to weed out fake certificates crept into the bunch of applications filed largely by the middlemen. This has resulted in falling in number of applications," informed K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer, Rajendranagar.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Rajendranagar is top among the areas in Rangareddy district in terms of receiving applications under Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, the flagship schemes of the State government introduced to help poor parents conduct the wedding of their daughters. According to officials, nearly 1,340 applications were submitted at the MRO Office, Rajendranagar in the last six months on an average of 223 applications submitted every month.