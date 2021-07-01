Top
Hyderabad: Mild tension at Sharmila's hous

YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila
YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila

Highlights

Rayalaseema ryots stage dharna on Krishna water issue

Jubilee Hills: Mild tension prevailed at YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila's Lotus Pond residence on Wednesday, when farmers from Rayalaseema staged a dharna on the Krishna water issue.

The protest was held following Sharmila's statement on her Twitter handle that she would fight for the rights of Telangana on the inter-State water dispute issue.

She also said the party would dare anybody for the rights of Telangana. "The party would not keep mum if injustice was done to the State in the allocation of Krishna water."

Angered by this, the Rayalaseema farmers staged a protest. They were pacified by the party leaders stating that they had "misconstrued Sharmila's statement.

On the other hand, representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Parirakshana Samithi protested on the issue under the leadership of president K Srinivas.

