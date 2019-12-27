Hyderabad: Million March tomorrow even if permission denied

Nampally: The core committee of AP & TS JAC against CAA & NRC on Thursday called on City Commissioner Anjani Kumar requesting him to grant permission for the planned 'million march' on December 28. Stressing that it would remain a peaceful exercise like Telangana's million march, the leaders asserted that they would go ahead with their plans, even without permission.

The JAC which applied for permission several days ahead blamed the reluctance of police to the political pressure. Without naming the AIMIM, the leaders explained that certain political forces were trying their best to stop this 'million march'. "Some political forces which have reduced the protests to public meetings, wants even others to follow suit and dilute the issue," said Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, president Tehreek Muslim Shabban (TMS) who is leading the JAC.

Briefing the media persons following the meeting with the Police Commissioner, Malik said that the Commissioner had asked for minor changes and if the JAC feels that it would have major impact on the scheduled protest, they would be considering it. "Nevertheless, if the police officials fail to grant permission and ask us to hold indoor meeting, then we shall not yield to it, as all the organisations, including some Dalit and social groups in the JAC have track record of peaceful programmes. We shall be going as per the plans, as it remains a peaceful programme," he added.

The JAC leader alleged that the higher officials who should have responded to the application for permission, failed to follow code of behavior. "Almost one week after we applied for permission, the official responds through text messages in social media that there was 'no permission'. Without reverting back by following official mechanism, he simply put a message on social media. We shall be starting legal proceedings against the official for not responding by following proper procedure and written order," he added.

During the core committee meeting earlier in the day in Malakpet, MBT leader, Amjedullah Khan, MPJ leader, Abdul Aziz, Moulana Naseeruddin, PFI leader, Abdul Sattar and leaders of other groups were present.