Hyderabad: Minister G Kishan Reddy to take out bike rally from Secunderabad to Parkal

Hyderabad : In wake of ‘Liberation Day’ on September 17, the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be undertaking a bike rally of 176 kms, from Secunderabad to Parkal on September 15.

According to a press release, Kishan Reddy will begin his rally on September 15 from Parade Grounds after paying tributes at martyrs’ memorial. This will be flagged-off by former union minister and BJP (TS) election incharge Prakash Javadekar.

The rally will pass through Tarnaka, Habsiguda, will take the route of Bhongir, Jangoan, Warangal, Mulugu X roads and will reach Parkal. The Minister will be addressing the public meeting in Parkal after paying tributes to martyrs at ‘Amaradhamam’ in the town.