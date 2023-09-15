Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Just In
Hyderabad: Minister G Kishan Reddy to take out bike rally from Secunderabad to Parkal
Highlights
In wake of ‘Liberation Day’ on September 17, the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be undertaking a bike rally of 176 kms, from Secunderabad to Parkal on September 15.
Hyderabad : In wake of ‘Liberation Day’ on September 17, the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be undertaking a bike rally of 176 kms, from Secunderabad to Parkal on September 15.
According to a press release, Kishan Reddy will begin his rally on September 15 from Parade Grounds after paying tributes at martyrs’ memorial. This will be flagged-off by former union minister and BJP (TS) election incharge Prakash Javadekar.
The rally will pass through Tarnaka, Habsiguda, will take the route of Bhongir, Jangoan, Warangal, Mulugu X roads and will reach Parkal. The Minister will be addressing the public meeting in Parkal after paying tributes to martyrs at ‘Amaradhamam’ in the town.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS