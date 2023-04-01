Ministers' review pace of Dr Ambedkar statue workHyderabad: Ministers' review pace of Dr Ambedkar statue work

Hyderabad: The Ministers delegation led by state SC Welfare Minister K Eshwar inspected the work progress of the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at NTR Garden in the city. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao already announced the unveiling of the statue on Ambedkar birthday on April 14. Ministers, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mallareddy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Vijay Lakshmi and senior officials of government departments were in the group of Ministers inspected the works of the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said that the staff was working with the aim of completing all the construction works by next week end. He said that, along with the main statue, the rock garden, landscaping, plantation, main entrance, water fountain, sandstone works, GRC, granite flooring, lift, staircase leading to the statue, ramp, audio visual room inside the building, false ceiling and other works are in the progress. The Ministers delegation also held a meeting with the contract agency and discussed the progress of the work.