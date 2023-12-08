Hyderabad: Ministers take oath amidst loud cheers

Hyderabad : Close to a lakh have turned up following the call given by newly appointed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the swearing-in ceremony at the L B Stadium on Thursday.

With Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao from composite Khammam and Seethakka and Konda Surekha erstwhile Warangal sworn-in as Ministers, the stadium echoed with loud applause and loud cheers from people who mostly arrived from East Telangana.

Even as the Ministers, one after another began taking oath following Revanth Reddy swearing-in, people were amused to witness the loud cheers Seethakka received. Even Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had to take a pause for some time before the echoes subsided, as she was administering the oath. Even for Ponguleti crowds cheered when his name came up during the oath taking ceremony. It was a festive mood for those who have come all the way travelling from more than a 100 km to witness the event.

Amongst the crowds were also followers of Konda Surekha who have came all the way from Warangal to witness the event. “This was the historic moment we have been longing for ever since Telangana was formed and this has become a reality. This could have turned into a reality without our leader’s contribution,” felt Y Rajendra Prasad from Warangal.

Congress party workers have poured into the city through different parts of the State, as if all the highways lead to L B Stadium. Interestingly most of those who have turned up are the young who have taken active part in the party’s successful political campaign, during the Assembly polls. Amongst those were also the associates and admirers of the MLAs, some of whom have won for the first time. “As a Congress supporter this is like a dream come true. Even though one of our top leaders Jagga Reddy has lost this time, I have come here to share the joy of our Narayankhed people. Now we also have our MLA from the constituency, P Sanjeeva Reddy,” witnessing the event.

The crowds went uncontrollable following the Chief Minister’s address by Revanth Reddy. Before he could leave the podium, youngsters began rushing towards him to take a distant selfie with him.

The swelling crowds also broke the fencing and moved towards the new Ministers for greeting them and having a selfie with them. Admirers of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had the ‘fan chase’ moment as he tried to leave the place. Despite his body guard trying best to evade a youth was seen going after him for a selfie, as the Minister struggled.