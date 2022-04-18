Hyderabad: Minority Study Circle to commence classes from May

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TSMSC) to commence the coaching classes for government job aspirants from the first week of May. Aspirants should register their names at TSMSC office at Gunfoundry, Abids in Hyderabad from Monday. According to Minority Welfare Department, TSMSC will be conducting the coaching classes in all the 33 districts of Telangana.

Online classes will also be conducted for the convenience of the candidates. Common coaching will be given for Group I, II and III exams, while separate coaching is provided for Group IV category. "The coaching will be provided for free. Aspirants must visit the District Minority Welfare Office in their district and enroll themselves," said the official. In each district, over 100 students will be selected by the welfare department for the free coaching.

The course duration will be of 60 to 90 days depending upon the syllabus. "Apart from coaching, mock tests will be conducted for the aspirants to make them confident. Based on the performance of the aspirants, they will be given coaching accordingly for the recruitment." The government is planning to release notifications to fill over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments, including police and education.

The TSMSC will also be organising coaching for those desirous of getting into the police department. Coaching for written as well as physical endurance test is also planned.