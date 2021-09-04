Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi set to bask in past glory

Charminar: After being neglected for years, several historic structures in the Old City, including Mir Alam Mandi, will soon get a facelift to enable it to return to its past glory. The Telangana government is planning to restore the structures in an effort to safeguard them.

On Friday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, along with officers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd, inspected Mir Alam Mandi, Char Kaman, Mir Alam Tank and other structures for restoration works. The structures have been lying neglected for a long time and are about to crumble. In the past, The Hans India and also heritage activists had expressed concern over the decay and damage to the more than 200-year-old Mir Alam Mandi and its kaman (arch) which could threaten safety of vendors and visitors. But, thanks to the latest intervention of the Arvind Kumar, who came forward to renovate the structures.

Kumar said, "The restoration of the market will be done under the guidance of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. The work will be carried out under the review of Asaduddin Owaisi. The historic market will be revived to its past glory." During the visit of Mir Alam Tank, they discussed developmental works. The MP proposed for a cable bridge between Chintalmet and Mir Alam Tank. He sought development of the Mir Alam park.

"The beautification work at Mir Alam Tank are to be taken up by the GHMC and the Irrigation department. Earlier, water hyacinth was removed from the tank, walkways were laid, and greenery was developed," added an officer. During the visit to Charminar and its surroundings, officials inspected the on-going work of Kali Kaman, one of the kamans of Charkamans (four-arch) and instructed them to carry it out properly and complete in a given time. "The project for the restoration of the four arches — Machli, Sher-e-Batil, Kali and Charminar — began around four years back. While work on the Machli and the Charminar kamans was completed earlier, that of the remaining is on," said the official.