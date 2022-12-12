Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi to be restored

Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi, which is considered to be among the oldest markets in the city, is all set to regain its past glory. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted that works related to the Nizam Era market will start in January 2023.

The initiative of restoring the historic market in the Old City will be taken up by the government at an estimated cost of Rs.16. 14 crore. It will be rebuilt and restored to its original grandeur; adding underground drain, pavements and LED lighting. Tenders with COT & Works are likely to commence in January 2023," he tweeted.





#MirAlamMandi -the oldest market is all set to get the makeover @₹16.14crs, the nizam era market will be rebuilt & restored to its original grandeur; adding underground drain, paving & LED lighting

Tenders with COT & works likely to commence in Jan 2023@KTRTRS@asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/UdBolasZ7S — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 11, 2022

Arind Kumar also tweeted

Mahboob Chowk Market (aka #MurghiChowk) is completely dilapidated & on the verge of collapse @GHMCOnline & #QQSUDA are taking up its reconstruction & redevelopment (keeping original style intact), costing ₹36 crs; commencing in Dec 22 & will take 18 months @KTRTRS @asadowaisi.

The historic Murgi Chowk, popularly known as Mahbub Chowk Market, is finally getting a new lease of life with the State government planning to complete the work in 18 months.

The market is structurally weak and its reconstruction will be done by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority with an estimated budget of Rs 36 crore. The effort of the exercise will be to keep its original style intact.