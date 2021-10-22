Hyderabad: Missing six-year-old boy found dead in pond in Rajendranagar

A six-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Hyderguda was found dead in a pond at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The police suspect that the boy might have accidentally slipped into the pond.

Going into details, the boy, Aneesh (6), son of Siva Shankar and Aparna went out from his home while playing. The boy's parents saw him stepping down from fourth floor of their apartment building on Thursday noon and did not find him again. They searched for him in the neighbour's house and at the nearby places but failed to notice him.



Later, they approached the Rajendranagar police who registered a missing case found him dead in the water pond. The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.

