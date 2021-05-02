Hyderabad: Miyapur function hall to be made 30-bed Covid centre

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues to face a shortage of oxygen beds for Covid-19 patients at government and private hospitals, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) – West Zone is soon going to provide 30-bed Covid-19 care facility with oxygen supply in Miyapur, where all services will be provided free of cost.



Amid a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, the GHMC came to the rescue of patients by setting up an isolation and quarantine facility for mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

A 30-bed Covid care facility will be up and running at a community hall in Huda Colony at Miyapur within a week because of an alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases and with hospitals witnessing shortage of beds. Thereafter, Covid care facilities will soon be made operational at several community halls in the west zone.

Speaking to The Hans India, Zonal Commissioner of West Zone – GHMC Ravi Kiran said, "As the Hyderabad fights the second wave of Covid, the civic body is voluntarily helping and within a week around 30 beds will be set up in the community hall by GHMC, which has started setting up a Covid care facility in Miyapur."

"In addition to arranging for doctors and paramedical staff in Covid care, we are providing tele-medicines for those having mild symptoms or asymptomatic infection. Nursing staff along with police personnel will be deployed at the centre, 24X7 ambulance services will be kept on call," said the Zonal Commissioner.

Further, officials from the Medical and Health wing of the GHMC told that the facility would be soon made functional and all preparations have been done, certain necessary equipment needs to be completed.

Moreover, the Covid care would be an isolation and quarantine facility for mild and asymptomatic patients. The facility would be run in association with a private hospital.

In addition to this, Covid-telemedicine facilities will also be made operational once the centre is ready, doctors would offer medical assistance to patients voluntarily and this will also help patients to receive medical treatment.

The GHMC in collaboration with private and IT companies is also planning to expand this facility to other community halls in the city as well.

However, the situation in Hyderabad remains grim with the State seeing 56 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, while 7,430 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,50,790.