Hyderabad - Miyoshi city Mayors to meet in first week of September

Hyderabad: To strengthen the alliance between Hyderabad and Miyoshi (Japan) a zoom meeting with the Mayors and officials of the two cities will be held in the first week of September.

The Sister City agreement between the cities of Miyoshi and Hyderabad is in force. Already, several officials and engineers from Miyoshi city have provided technical advice on Hyderabad city development and road construction. Cultural ties between the people of the two cities and educational advice were provided to the students.

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi met with Miyoshi city representatives on Tuesday to discuss about holding a zoom meeting with Miyoshi City Mayor. Miyoshi representatives discussed with Vijayalaxmi on the issues to be discussed at the meeting.