Hyderabad: MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj takes up civilian issues with Army

Nampally: Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj on Thursday held discussions with Army commander Brigadier ShubhankarBasu and other army officials on the civilian issues in army premises at Mehdipatnam Army Garrison.

During meeting, the MLA raised civilian issues including reopening of the Qutub Shahi Mosque, which was closed during pandemic and approval to change the roof at Pochamma Basti/Eidgah army quarters. The commander gave an assurance that the issues would be addressed.

The MLA also raised the issue of construction of houses in the Ahmednagar and Siddiqui Nagar areas and giving a reference of revised GO.

He said that houses can be built at a distance of 10 meters from the army boundaries and asked for the approval of construction of houses in Ahmednagar and Siddiqui Nagar areas.

AIMIM Co-option member Mahmood Hussain and Co-corporator Sarfaraz Siddiqui were also present.