Hyderabad MLC-elect Vani Devi's car rams into gate at assembly

Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC-elect Surabhi Vani Devi had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when her car rammed into the gate near the parking space at legislative assembly. The incident took place after the car driver dropped Vani Devi at the assembly.

The front end of the car was completely damaged in the incident. The vehicle is said to be driven by Vani Devi's gunman when the accident occurred instead of the car driver. The security said that the gunman did not have proper knowledge in driving and drove the car in the absence of the car driver.

The police at the assembly rushed to help the gunman after hearing the loud sound in the premises.