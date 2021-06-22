Hyderabad: MMTS services to resume tomorrow

Secunderabad: The Suburban transport service in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad i.e, MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) will resume its service from June 23.

Due to the unexpected challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and in view of the need to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the MMTS services in twin cities were been suspended from March last year. Since then, there has been gradual resumption of Express train services over the Indian Railways.

Continuing this forward, Indian Railways has approved the resumption of MMTS train services from June 23 to cater the needs travel needs of the intra-city and suburban rail commuters in the twin city region. To begin with, 10 MMTS train services will operated, said a senior officer, SCR.

In this regard, South Central Railway earnestly appeals to all the rail users to ensure that they act with responsibility and support the endeavor of Railways for ensuring a safe journey.

Accordingly, rail passengers are advised to follow all COVID protocols like maintaining social distance, compulsorily wearing masks and frequent sanitization, etc in Trains and Station premises, added the officer.