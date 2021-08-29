Hyderabad: Modern library in Shamshabad set to see light of the day soon

Shamshabad: With a view to setting up its own library in Shamshabad, the Rangareddy Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha has grounded work in ward no 20, with a fund of Rs 1 crore, covering all required facilities for readers, students and competitive exam aspirants.



In a south side county flanked on either side of national highway 44, dubbed as Bangalore Highway, 450 sq yard land with a built-up area of 270 sq yards was allocated for the G plus 1 library building.

The under-construction athenaeum that was inaugurated last week by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, will have facilities like general/children/women/internet/paper and reference sections for those preparing for competitive exams, besides adequate furniture.

'This literary facility will overcome the shortcomings of a library in the municipality. Though we have several public oriented facilities in our municipality, like parks, children parks, open gym, nurseries and a vegetable market, besides our own state-of-art garbage management system, we were falling short of a library. However, Minister, local MLA T Prakash Goud and the Grandhalaya Samstha authorities had gone into a huddle to discuss the issue resulting approval of the project at ZPHS School Ground in ward no 20," informed chairperson K Sushma Mahender Reddy.

According to Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner Saber Ali, "The civic body, spread over 63.57 km, has 25 government schools, besides a government college serving needs of the parents, who want to educate their children in their own neighbourhood."

Kappati Panduranga Reddy, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman informed that Rs 1 crore fund was sanctioned from the Grandhalaya Samstha for the construction of library to benefit readers and students. 'The library will help local people to increase their horizon of knowledge by utilising the facility.'

State authorities and the district Grandhalaya Samstha, notably chairman of Telangana State Grandhalaya Parishad Ayachitam Sridhar, secretary zilla grandhalaya samstha M Manoj Kumar were present at the foundation laying ceremony.

Grounding work of modern library on Sunday



