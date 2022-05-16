Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir slams Amit Shah's remarks on Muslim quota

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement that the BJP would scrap the 4 percent Muslim quota if it comes to power in Telangana.

Shabbir Ali described Amit Shah's remarks as highly provocative and falling into the category of hate speech. "Despite being the country's Home Minister, Amit Shah is neither aware of the history of the four percent Muslim quota nor its present legal position. The case of four percent Muslim quota in government jobs and education, introduced by the previous Congress regime in 2004-05 is pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, by announcing that the BJP government would scrap the Muslim quota, Amit Shah committed contempt of court.

"Amit Shah should have done some home work before commenting on the Muslim quota. First of all, the quota was not given on the basis of religion. Initially, Muslims in undivided Andhra Pradesh was given a five percent quota which was later reduced to four percent on the directions of the High Court. The Backward Classes Commission conducted a deep study and recommended categorisation of 14 socially, economically and educationally backward groups among Muslims as BC-E. Based on this report, the then Congress government introduced a Bill providing four percent reservation to 14 identified backward classes among Muslims. This was challenged in the High Court and later the matter went to the Supreme Court. The Apex Court, in March 2010, permitted the continuance of the four percent Muslim quota subject to the final verdict by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. Therefore, no one, except the Supreme Court has powers to stop the Muslim quota," asserted Shabbir Ali.

Shabbir Ali said Amit Shah's statement on the Muslim quota clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was a hoax and another 'jumla'. "Why are BJP leaders jealous and envious of poor Muslims getting free education and a small share in government jobs? Do they want Muslims to remain illiterate and unemployed?" he asked.

"Earlier, Bandi Sanjay opposed the conduct of Group-I examinations in the Urdu language without having any knowledge that even UPSC examinations are conducted in Urdu and other regional languages as per the provisions of the Constitution. Now Amit Shah is promising to scrap the four percent Muslim quota," he added.