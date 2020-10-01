Hyderabad: Monsoon Control Room formed

Hyderabad: In view of the incessant rainfall in the past several days and forecast of heavy rains in the coming days, a Monsoon Control Room has been established in the GHMC Head Office to receive complaints from the citizens regarding water loggings, water stagnation and inundation and to coordinate with Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) from time to time.

All the Additional Commissioners and Head of the Departments are drafted for the Monsoon Control Room Duties at Face-to-Face Hall, Ground Floor, GHMC Head Office from evening 8 pm to 8 am next day starting from Thursday till further orders.

The deputed officials include Additional Commissioners Yadagiri Rao (Sports), J Shankaraiah (UCD), Jayaraj Kennedy (Finance), V Krishna (UBD), Rahul Raj (Sanitation), B Santosh (Health), Chief Engineers Ziauddin, Sridhar, OSD (Housing) K Suresh Kumar, CCP



Devender Reddy, DTP K Srinivasa Rao and CPRO Venkateshwarlu.