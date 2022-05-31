Hyderabad: Monsoon works in Karwan inching towards completion

Hyderabad: Gearing up for the SW monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has paced up the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) work with plans to complete them before rains arrive. As part of the exercise, senior engineers in the Karwan constituency have been asked to meet the deadline without fail.



It may be recalled that in 2020 and 2021, residents of several localities in the constituency were subjected to severe hardships due to water inundation for at least 15 days caused by rain. In order to address this problem, the corporation sanctioned the SNDP works.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with GHMC engineer-in-chief Mohammed Ziauddin, and officers, inspected various SNDP works in Karwan. He asked the concerned officials to complete the work, instead of postponing, till rains arrive, following which the works were speeded up.

To address the issue of flooding in several areas, storm water drain network in Karwan is being revamped. The SNDP works, worth Rs 8 crore, include diversion of the Balakapur nala at Hakeempet, Viratnagar and Tolichowki.

According to the MLA, most colonies under the Tolichowki division, including Nanal Nagar, Hakeempetkunta, Nizam Colony, would be suffering from inundation. These are areas where the Army is located. "Military authorities are creating hurdles for civic works, resulting in delay in work."

Later, a representation was given to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It was also discussed with Hyderabad district collector. With the army giving consent the works were taken up to solve the inundation problem in these areas," said the MLA.

He said in the last few years heavy rain has been lashing the city within a short span resulting in flooding of several localities, including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanal Nagar, and Hakeempet, in Karwan, like never before. Residents near the Balakapur nala have to live with excess floodwater from the nala which is causing damages every year to surrounding colonies. Nearly five colonies abutting the nala get inundated in heavy rain, but now, after these works, there would be no flooding, he assured.