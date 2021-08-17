Hyderabad: More cases booked against Malkajgiri MLA

Malkajgiri: Tension prevailed near the Neredmet police station on Monday when TRS party workers, in support of MLA M Hanumantha Rao, allegedly attacked their rival BJP activists, who were detained in the station.

The activists were detained by the police as they protested against the Sunday's incident when the local BJP corporator was attacked.

Rao's supporters went on the rampage and destroyed the cars of BJP activists and chanted slogans demeaning Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay. Moulali Corporator Sunita Shekhar Yadav (BJP) was also attacked. As the MLA's cadre was not in a mood to budge, the police confronted them, but it was of no use.

At one point activists of the rival parties came face to face exchanges blows.

However, nobody was injured in the melee, The Neredmet police booked further cases against Rao and his son under Sections 324, 427, 504, 506, 148 r/w 149 of IPC and began investigation.