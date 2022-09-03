Hyderabad: More trains with addl. coaches for passengers from today

Hyderabad: In order to provide additional travelling facilities for waitlisted passengers, the few trains are permanently augmented with additional coaches.

Train no-12784 (Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam) will be augmented with AC III coach and will be effective from September 3. Train no-12783(Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) will be augmented with AC III coach and will be effective from September 4.

Train no-12720 (Hyderabad-Jaipur) will be augmented with AC II coach and will be effective from September 5. Train no-12774(Secunderabad–Shalimar) will be attached with AC III coach and will be effective from September 6. Train no- 17202(Secunderabad–Guntur), will be attached with general second class coach and will be effective from October 1. Train no- 17233(Secunderabad–Sirpur Kagaznagar), will be attached with general second class coach and will be effective from October 1.