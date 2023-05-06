Live
- Quake-hit Japan braces for more aftershocks, rain
- Lashkar terrorist killed in J&K's Baramulla gunfight
- Driver jumps off burning truck in Delhi's Wazirpur
- Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants announce KL Rahul’s replacement for remainder season
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 May 2023
- We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorism: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Online Psychics: How Technology is Changing the Metaphysical Industry
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 06 May 2023
Hyderabad: Mortal remains of Pabballa Anil reaches State
Highlights
The mortal remains of Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil, a battle casualty from the Army Aviation Squadron (UH), arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.
Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil, a battle casualty from the Army Aviation Squadron (UH), arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.
The Indian Army organised a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the brave soldier. Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, paid homage by laying a wreath.
Late Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil lost his life on Thursday while on an operational mission in Jammu and Kashmir.
The mortal remains will depart to his native village Malkapur, Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana by road, and the last rites will be conducted with full military honors on Saturday, as confirmed by a senior Indian Army officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS