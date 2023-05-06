  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mortal remains of Pabballa Anil reaches State

The mortal remains of Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil, a battle casualty from the Army Aviation Squadron (UH), arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil, a battle casualty from the Army Aviation Squadron (UH), arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.

The Indian Army organised a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the brave soldier. Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, paid homage by laying a wreath.

Late Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil lost his life on Thursday while on an operational mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mortal remains will depart to his native village Malkapur, Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana by road, and the last rites will be conducted with full military honors on Saturday, as confirmed by a senior Indian Army officer.

