Hyderabad: Moti Darwaza wallows in utter neglect, apathy

Hyderabad: Not far away from Golconda fort where thousands of visitors make beeline each day, Moti Darwaza, one of the gateways to the majestic monument, remains the most neglected structure of archaeological significance. Every year, some or the other section of the Darwaza crumbles during the monsoon season putting a question mark on the restoration claims of authorities. Within a year after a huge block comprising of several rooms crumbled during the monsoon of 2019, the locals found that one of the merlons at the gate's entrance fell apart. Upon closer look, they found that several others remained under of risk of breaking down. Even though some of the conservationists and activists reported the matter to the Archeological authorities, it was of no use.



"This was the most significant gateway which was used by the rulers in the past to take the route towards now non-existent Moti Mahal. If any restoration works were taken up here it was during the 1940s, but later the gateway is completely neglected. I brought the issue to the notice of officials of the Archaeology department after a huge structure that was used by soldiers near the gateway completely crumbled. Once the rubble is removed, I fear this land will be encroached upon by land sharks," bemoaned Mohammed Arif, a law student and heritage activist.

Outside the gate, besides turning the buffer space between gate and start of the entrance into garbage collection point, the civic authorities clear chocking points of drains at gate with impunity. "On one hand nature is slowly damaging the structure, while on the other hand heavy machines enter the drains while completely damaging the stone structures which border the road," he pointed out. Arif has met Archaeology officials at different levels to bring to their notice about the grave scenario in the last one year. "Since it is under Archaeological Survey of India, the State's Archeology department is least bothered," he added.