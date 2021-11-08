Hyderabad: Mounds of garbage pile up across Dammaiguda Lake

Hyderabad: The Dammaiguda Lake buffer zone, due to negligence of authorities, has turned into a garbage dumping ground. Although many complaints and representations have been made to the Irrigation and Municipal Administration departments the menace of pollution is yet to end. The lake is continuously being polluted with construction debris, garbage and sewage.

Local residents who are facing several hardships due to pollution have urged the Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development to protect the lake. Several requests poured in after he recently visited Mir Alam Tank, with other officials, and announced that the lake cleaning work has been started; soon water fountain will be installed.

Observing the authorities taking up the work residents of Dammaiguda demanded the authorities to visit the lake.

A resident of Dammaiguda, Sallikesam, who made a request to the special chief secretary said, "when the government is taking care of other lakes in the city then why Dammaiguda lake is ignored and left in negligence? He said previously a private company came forward, but the cleaning work has not been taken up. Foul smell in the area due to polluted water has become a serious problem.

He said tonnes of wastage is being dumped in the lake. It has been going on for years. With this the lake is polluted; it has become a major concern for nearby residents as it breeds mosquitoes. It is also a health hazard to residents.

Another resident, Shekar Reddy, said they got in touch with the concerned authorities and informed them about the issue. But they did not bother to listen to the grievance. Some land sharks are illegally dumping construction debris. When asked to stop a builder says since they do not have any other place, they will continue to dump it on lake bank.