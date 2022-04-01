Hyderabad: Multiple cases of drug seizure reported in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) of city police on Thursday raided multiple places in the city and apprehended 11 persons in three different cases involving consumption and sale of drugs.

In the first case, at Nallakunta, one drug peddler and three drug addicts were arrested and six LSD bolts, 10 Ecstasy Pills and 100 grams of Hashish Oil were seized from their possession. The drug peddler, Prem Upadhya, is a habitual offender and was also arrested earlier for selling drugs. He got released on bail and still continued with the same profession. The police who were tipped off about his activities laid a trap and nabbed him along with his customers.

In the second case, at Jubilee Hills, one drug peddler and one drug addict were arrested with 8 grams of DMT/Changa and drug-making equipment was also seized from their possession. In this case, the accused, K Sreeram, started selling drugs after learning about it online. The accused wanted to earn more money, so he got into the illegal business and as he was aware that he would be caught if he purchased it from someone. He started manufacturing the drugs all by himself after learning about it from the internet.

In the third case, at Bowenpally, two drug peddlers and two drug addicts were arrested and 25 grams of Hashish Oil was seized from their possession. Even in this case, the drug peddlers were habitual offenders and their movements were tipped off to the police. Based on the information, the cops laid a trap and nabbed the drug peddlers and consumers. All the accused persons arrested in the three cases were remanded to judicial custody.