Hyderabad: Multipurpose function hall opens today

Moosapet: Multipurpose function hall to be thrown open for public at KPHB Colony 4th Phase in Moosapetcircle of GHMC on Monday. The function hall was built by the GHMC with an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 cr in an open space of about 4000 Sq Yards.

The hall is equipped with centralized air-conditioning, attractive illumination, modern kitchen, RO plants and also with ample parking facility, stated the official release.

The function hall has been setup to facilitate the residence of the surrounding colonies to celebrate all occasions, festivals and events at a nominal rate.

"Private community halls charge high, which the lower and middle-income groups cannot afford.

It is built with an estimated cost of Rs.350Lakhs in an open space of 4000 Sq. Yards and each floor built-up area is 6195sft," said Nagender, Executive Engineer, Moosapet.

Speaking about the further developments Nagender said that the GHMC is also Laying VDCC road at Ambedkar Nagar entrance road and dumping yard approach road in ward No.115, Moospet Circle 23 with an estimated amount of Rs 99 lakhs in two stretches for about 800 mts.

"Adding to it, construction of ceremonial hall beside GHMC Dog shed at 7th phase KPHB Colony with an estimated cost of Rs 40.00 Lakhs across 500 yards with built up area 568 33 Sq ft to perform the pooja's by the Brahmins would be taken up," he added.