Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui show held amid tight security

Hyderabad: After the cancellation of his show in Hyderabad in January, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was back on stage in Hyderabad. Last week, he announced to hold a show in the city amid protests by right-wing outfits, had now successfully performed in the city with the Minister K T Rama Rao and TRS party extending their support to his show.



Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City, the venue of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was turned into a fortress on Saturday. Munawar's fans thronged the venue as long queues were witnessed before the show. Needless to say, Munawar Faruqui's show received a great response from the general public as thousands turned up to see him perform. All visitors are also thoroughly checked before being allowed into the venue by the police.

As per security reasons, closed surveillance cameras were installed at the venue and a team is monitoring the happenings on the television sets and computers. It is also streamed to the Command and Control Center of the Cyberabad police.

Those going to see Munawar Faruqui perform will have to keep their phones in a sealed pouch.

There was no disturbance at all during the show. We sincerely thank all the torchbearers who believe in the values of the Constitution, freedom of expression of an individual, and freedom of choice to decide the entertainment one would like to consume said the organisers. Thanking Minister K T Rama Rao and Cyberabad police for providing foolproof security for the show.

Cyberabad police has made tight security arrangements at the venue. Special Teams were deployed near the program venue. Policemen in civil dresses were also been deployed around the venue and roads leading to the Shilpakala Vedika. A fire vehicle was also been stationed nearby for any emergency requirement.

However, Amid heightened security, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were detained on Saturday as they attempted to enter the venue of Munawar Faruqui's show in the city while shouting slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

On Friday, Raja Singh tried to burn down the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where he is slated to perform. He was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police, immediately. Following this, he has been put under house arrest to prevent any mishap. Furthermore, a security blanket of around 500 police officials has been deployed around Shilpakala Vedika.

Following this, a video surfaced on the internet in which Hyderabad's BJP MLA Raja Singh threatened to stop the show and teach Munawar a lesson.

However, post his threats, Munawar Faruqui took to Twitter, he tweeted, "Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir. Thank you #Hyderabad for the love. See you on the 20th of Aug," he tweeted.

For the unversed, on Friday, Munawar Faruqui took to his social media to inform that his Bengaluru show, which was supposed to take place on August 19, has been postponed due to his health issues. However, he performed in Hyderabad.