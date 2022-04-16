Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk set to regain its glory

Hyderabad: The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has began to improvise the plans to restore the dilapidated Mahboob Chowk market (Murgi Chowk) to its glory located in Old city.

The blueprint for the reconstruction of Murgi Chowk Market at Laad Bazaar near Charminar has been finalised by the QQSUDA which is helming the project. The design will house 193 shops at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

The Murgi Chowk is one of Hyderabad's heritage structures in the Old City and houses over 200 shops that predominantly sell birds besides meat. The market was built in the early 20th century. Earlier, in 2018 a preliminary assessment of the condition of the market was done by JNTU, Hyderabad which had considered the complex unsafe. However, a more detailed subsequent documentation and condition analysis done by a group of conservation architects and others suggested the possibility of structural as well as architectural restoration.

According to QQSUDA, nearly 90 per cent of the shops need extensive restoration. In view of this, many intervention proposals have been worked out during the last three years from restoring the market in its place and pattern to complete reconstruction.

The officials said that major portion is structural distress, rebuilding with form-based conservation and reuse is the only better option suggested."

An official at QQSUDA said, "the proposal of reconstructing the market complex in its original design with an additional floor has been made. The proposed ground plus one market complex will have a zone for meat and poultry related businesses and infrastructure such as drainage and wastewater treatment. Shop spaces will be increased from 200 to 232, retail shops from 70 to 96 as one additional floor will also be constructed.

The plans include 136 new shops with dedicated access from the approach road that does not interfere with the retail zone within the same market complex."

As the market is located on the west side of Charminar near Laad Bazaar, the encroachments along the Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower will be relocated into the new market complex. The market will be developed with roads, streetlights, benches, garden and landscaping.