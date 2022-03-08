  • Menu
Hyderabad: Musical treat by women at Shilparamam today

Hyderabad: 'Women's Day 2022'–a musical treat by women, is being organised at Shilparamam, Madhapur, on March 8 to celebrate the International Women's Day, as a way of expressing gratitude to each and every woman, be it in professional or personal life.

As a part of the celebrations, Hope Advertising, South Indian Cultural Association, Sujanaranjani and Sampradaya are conducting a day- long cultural event, performed by women artists, from 9.30 am to 9 pm.

It consists of classical music, patriotic songs, 'nama sankeertana' and Indian cultural themes. Dr G Ranjith Reddy, MP, and G Seeta Reddy, director, SR group, will be chief guests and felicitate women artists.

