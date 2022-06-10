Hyderabad: Muslims protest against remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad : A massive protest rally was taken out in Hussainialam on Thursday demanding action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

A group of youngsters under the banner Youth of Hussainialam took out a rally from Barigalli Hussainialam to Hussainailam police station holding banners with slogans condemning the statement of Nupur Sharma and chanted 'Nupur Sharma down down' and 'Arrest Nupur Sharma immediately'.

The gathering reached the Hussainialam police station and met the Inspector G Naresh Kumar and demanded the police to immediately book a case in various Sections of the Indian Penal Code against Nupur and arrest her.

Nupur made derogatory comments against the Prophet during a television show debate last month. An FIR is lodged against her in Mumbai and Hyderabad for her remarks.