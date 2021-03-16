Hyderabad: Muslims protest against UP Shia Wakf Board chief

Darulshifa: Scholars of Shia and Sunni sects jointly staged a protest former chief of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Rizvi at Darulshifa ground on Monday. Waseem Rizvi had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran. People called it a case of blasphemy.

People of different age groups took part in the protest and burnt his effigy. A large number of Shia, Sunni members and socio organisations took part in the protest. They raised slogans against Rizvi.

The scholars said "we all believe that the holy Quran is unamendable till the doomsday. We strongly denounce Rizvi's statement and his act of filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to remove 26 verses from the holy Quran."

Renowned Shia scholar and Telangana State Wakf Board member Maulana Dr Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha said "Waseem Rizvi is an enemy of Islam and Quran and a social boycott of him is declared."

Maulana Ali Quadri, Maulana Hafiz Muzaffar Hussian Khan, Maulana Waheed Pasha, Maulana Qutub Hussain Quadri, Mushtaq Malik of Tehreek Muslim Shabaan and several others took part in the demonstration.