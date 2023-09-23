Hyderabad: Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quits BRS, likely to join Congress

Hyderabad : The ruling BRS received a jolt before the Assembly elections with Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s announcement of quitting the party on Friday. He released a video to announce his decision to leave the party. Sources said the legislator held talks with some senior Congress leaders and demanded two tickets to contest--his son M Rohit (Medak) and himself from Malkajgiri in the ensuing polls.

Leaders said Rao is confident of getting a positive response from the Congress and join the party with a big rally here in the presence of senior Congress leaders soon. Rao had raised a banner of revolt against BRS leadership for not giving party ticket to his son to contest as party candidate from Medak. He has criticised Health Minister T Harish Rao for not accepting his recent request to allot a party ticket to Rohit.

Interestingly, the CM had announced Rao as the party candidate despite his outburst against the party over the ticket issue. The BRS did not take any action against the MLA till date. When asked about the MLA’s outburst during a press conference, KCR had said that those who were not happy with the party decision have liberty to leave.

Mynampally was a TDP leader and got elected as MLA from Ramayampet in 2008 and Medak in 2009. He had joined BRS before the 2018 elections; was elected as MLA from Malkajgiri.