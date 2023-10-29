Hyderabad: Mynampally’s wife Vani campaigns

Hyderabad: Malkajigiri Assembly Congress candidate Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s wife Mynampally Vani participated in door-to-door campaign in Old Malkajgiri Sardar Patel Nagar Durga Nagar areas. She explained Six Guarantees announced by the Congress party and appealed to the people to vote for the party.

B Block president Venkatesh Yadav, division president GD Sampath Goud, Konda Goud, Nagesh Goud, Sanadi Shankar, Narendra Goud, Ghouse Bhai, Mahender Goud, Suresh Singh, Sumalatha Yadav, Kanaka Lakshmi and others were present.